Revised regulation on military political work released

BEIJING, Feb. 18 (Xinhua) — The revised regulation on political work in the army has been released in China and came into effect recently.

The regulation, approved by the Communist Party of China Central Committee and the Central Military Commission, is expected to enhance the Party’s leadership of military political work.

Serving as the backbone of military political work in the new era, the regulation is a major achievement of the reform of military policies and institutions.

It also provides a solid political underpinning for building a world-class army in all respects. Enditem