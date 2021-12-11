Revised version

Rev. C Herbert Oliver, a leader in the civil rights movement, has died at the age of 96.

Oliver’s daughter confirmed his death on November 30 in Brooklyn.

His daughter, Patrice Oliver, told the New York Times that he had been admitted to the hospital about a week before for respiratory problems.

In the 1960s, Oliver was a huge figure in the civil rights movement.

He was the secretary of the Inter-Citizens Committee, which was founded by a board of black ministers in Birmingham to document police abuse of black Americans.

98 cases of suspicious deaths in police custody were documented by the group, many of which occurred under segregationist police commissioner T Eugene (Bull) Connor.

Oliver went on to challenge the way New York City’s public school system separated white and black children later in his life.