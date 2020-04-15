Reyero criticizes the Samur going to Castilla y León “when the residences have not been medicalized”

The Minister of Social Policies, Equality, Families and Birth of the Community of Madrid, Alberto Reyero (Cs), has stated this Tuesday that he does not understand that members of the Samur-Civil Protection are sent to fight the coronavirus to Soria and Segovia and to talk about retreating while the nursing homes in the region are not medicalized.

In an interview on Cadena Ser collected by Europa Press, Reyero pointed out that today “no geriatric hospital is medicalized” and that is why they have called for greater health support in residences from the beginning, and this has been made known to the regional president, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, and the Minister of Health, Enrique Escudero.

“I do not understand that there is talk of withdrawal and that these people are not used in residences. I am in favor of solidarity between territories, but that the Samur goes to Castilla y León and those people are not used in residences … There is a matter of competences between the City Council and the Community that we have to resolve, “he said.

The regional head of Social Policies has indicated that if they achieve the medicalization of nursing homes, there would be “a step forward in healthcare”, he said. “Above all, there is the health of people who live in residences. Health care needs to be strengthened. I do not know whether to medicalize, but to reinforce. There are many older people that we cannot refer to hospitals, but we have to attend to in the residences. So we have asked everyone for help because it is absolutely necessary, “he said.

Reyero has pointed out that the single command put in place in the Ministry of Health put in place to prevent more deaths in residences “is working in some things.” “I think that exceptional work is being done on the issue of home examinations by emergency teams, but I continue to ask for more health aid. It is something that we have been demanding from the beginning, “he added. .