‘Re:Zero – Starting Life In Another World’ Season 2, Episode 6 Live Stream Details, Spoilers

The return of Elsa is set to complicate things for Subaru and others in “Re:Zero – Starting Life in Another World” Season 2, Episode 6. The episode is titled “Girl’s Gospel.”

This article contains spoilers from episodes 5 and 6

The official website released the synopsis and preview trailer for “Re:Zero – Starting Life in Another World” Season 2, Episode 6 teasing Subaru’s fate after the last episode’s cliffhanger.

As Subaru frantically looks for Rem at the Manor, a figure appears from the shadows and slashes him spilling his guts on the floor. The attacker turns out to be Elsa.

In the upcoming episode, after bleeding out, Subaru wakes up in the graveyard. He rushes to Emilia to tell her he cleared the first trial of facing the past. He also informs her that he will be completing the remaining trials for her. However, Garfiel Tinsel opposes Subaru’s plan.

The previous “Re:Zero – Starting Life in Another World” Season 2 episode titled “A Step Forward” has shown Subaru facing his past, but Emilia continues to struggle.

During the episode, Echidna informs Subaru that her heartfelt reunion with his parents took place in a fabricated world created by her. However, Subaru is thankful to Echidna for allowing him to convey his feelings to his parents in the made-up world.

Echidna tells him he cleared the first trial with flying colors but still has to pass two more graveyard trials.

The cast of “Re:Zero – Starting Life in Another World” anime includes Rie Takahashi as Emilia, Yusuke Kobayashi as Subaru Natsuki, Aimi Tanaka as Ryuzu Birma, Chinatsu Akasaki as Felt, Kana Ueda as Anastasia Hoshin, Inori Minase as Rem, Keiji Fujiwara as Aldebaran, Kenyuu Horiuchi as Wilhelm van Astrea, Yumi Uchiyama as Puck, Yukari Tamura as Priscilla Barielle, Yuichi Nakamura as Reinhard Van Astrea, Yui Horie as Felix Argyle and Takuya Eguchi as Julius Euclius.

“Re:Zero – Starting Life In Another World” Season 2, Episode 6 is scheduled to broadcast Wednesday. Fans can watch the episode online via live streaming on Crunchyroll. Currently, the episodes are available in Japanese with English subtitles.