‘Rich sex pests of all shapes’: Gervais trolls Oscars ‘diversity’ without even showing up

The Academy Awards skipped having a host, but that didn’t stop comedian Ricky Gervais from getting in a few digs at the “narcissistic” Hollywood ceremony.

‘The Office’ star Gervais held nothing back when roasting celebrities and their virtue signaling political rants at the Golden Globes, but the producers behind the Academy Awards would likely have felt they were safe from such stunts by going forward with a hostless show, but they couldn’t hide from Gervais.

Asked on Twitter what his first joke would be if he were hosting the Oscars, Gervais flexed his comedic muscles and showed just how ready he was to pull a Golden Globes 2.0 on Hollywood.

“I can’t wait to hear all your inspirational speeches about equality, and it’s great that the 3 hours you’re here tonight is the only time your badly paid migrant house staff will get some time off to sleep this week,” the comedian tweeted.

And just in case that dig didn’t land with people, Gervais threw out a couple of other options.

“It’s great to see such diversity in the room tonight. Rich sex pests of all shapes and sizes,” he tweeted.

Gervais finished things up by both viciously slamming what the Academy Awards say about “humanity” and promoting his own Netflix series ‘After Life.’

With no host to hold a mirror up to Hollywood celebs at the Oscars, Twitter is the most fitting platform for critics, something television writer Pat Cassels pointed out in a tweet where he encouraged Twitter to be a “billion little Ricky Gervais’s (sic)” during the ceremony.

