Richard Branson Net Worth: List Of Virgin Atlantic Founder’s Real Estate Around The World

Richard Branson’s net worth is around $4.5 billion. The multibillionaire is one of the most recognizable among his peers due to his eccentric personality and infectious smile.

Branson is synonymous to the Virgin Group, which consists of several companies in different industries that bear the name “Virgin” such as Virgin Atlantic, Virgin Records and Virgin Galactic, among others. He lived modestly when he was younger and the discipline stuck on him. Buying assets that do not yield gains or paying bills is a big no-no for him.

As someone with his stature, Branson lives frugally. He spends only when there is a chance to make profits and there are no other more lucrative investments than real estate properties. It is an understatement to say he practically has properties on all corners of the world.

According to Business Insider, Europe seems to be the favorite for real estate properties for the billionaire because he has acquired Son Bunyola in Mallorca and The Lodge, a ski resort in Swiss Alps. Sticking to his principles of not splurging on something that does not give anything in return, both properties are available for guests and tourists for rent.

On the side of Africa, the Virgin Atlantic founder has a hotel in Cape Victoria called Mont Rochelle and a resort in Morocco called Kasbah Tamadot. Aside from hotels and resorts, Branson listed a safari camp located in Nara National Reserve and Ulusaba in Sabi Sand Game Reserve among his properties in the continent.

On the other hand, things have not been going well for the 70-year-old. The pandemic affected various businesses and among those that took the hardest hit is the tourism and hospitality industry. Since travel has been restricted in many countries and with passengers unwilling to risk their health, many airlines and travel agencies are finding a hard time navigating the new normal, while some have decided to close down or lay off staff as a remedy.

Branson is putting up one of the islands he owns, the Necker Island in the British Virgin Islands, for sale to help the Virgin Group from going under. He bought the island in 1978 for $180,000, per Forbes, but experts recently valued the property at $100 million. For Branson, it was one of the most lucrative investments he made. He put up a resort and notable celebrities such as Princess Diana, the Obamas and Larry Page have reportedly visited there.

Once voted as one of the most admirable bosses in the U.K., Branson is shifting his focus on Virgin Voyages, which promises to take passengers into a luxurious cruise adventure.