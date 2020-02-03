Richard Di Natale QUITS as leader of the Greens

Richard Di Natale has resigned as leader of the Greens.

The senator made the announcement on Monday, sparking a leadership spill.

Adam Bandt and Larissa Waters’ positions as co-deputy leaders will also become vacant. Both are likely to make bids to take over as leader.

The Greens will vote for a new leader on Tuesday. Mr Di Natale has not backed anyone to succeed him.

Mr Di Natale told the Sydney Morning Herald that he wanted to spend more time with his family.

He has two sons Luca, 11, and Ben, nine, with his wife Lucy.

‘It’s a tough, demanding job. It’s been a privilege to do it. But I’ve got to the point in my life where I’ve got two young boys. I want to be there for them,’ the senator said.

‘Being away for half the year from a young family has just become, for me, too difficult. And when I’ve got my youngest boy saying, “I wish you weren’t a politician, Dad, because we don’t see you,” it’s telling you something.’

Mr Di Natale has been the Greens’ leader for nearly five years, taking over from Christine Milne in 2015.