Richard ‘Dick’ Marcinko, the first commanding officer of US Navy SEAL Team 6, has died at the age of 81, as his son pays tribute to the ‘hero.’

Richard ‘Dick’ Marcinko, the first commanding officer of the US Navy SEAL Team 6, has died at the age of 81, and his son has paid tribute to the ‘hero.’

On Sunday, his son, Matt, confirmed Richard “Dick” Marcinko’s death.

“We lost a hero, who’s also known as The Rogue Warrior, the retired Navy SEAL commander AND creator of SEAL Team Six, my father, Richard Marcinko, last night, Christmas evening,” he wrote on Twitter.

“His name will be remembered for a long time.”

He was a true legend who passed away.

Dad, I’m sorry for your loss.

“I will always love you.”

The Navy SEAL Museum also issued a statement in the wake of Marcinko’s death.

The statement on Facebook read, “Dick Marcinko played a very unique part in SEAL history, leaving a legacy like no other.”

“‘Demo Dick’ is regarded as the best counter-terrorist operator in the United States.”

We send our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and teammates.”

Marcinko, who was born on November 21, 1940 in Lansford, Pennsylvania, joined the US Navy in 1958 and rose through the ranks to commander.

He holds a master’s degree in political science and a bachelor’s degree in international relations.