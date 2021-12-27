Richard ‘Dick’ Marcinko’s true story: how a SEAL commander led troops in one of the Navy’s most successful missions

“A legacy unlike any other,” said Richard ‘Dick’ Marcinko.

Following the former commander’s death on Christmas Day at the age of 81, the Navy SEAL museum paid tribute to him on Sunday.

Marcinko was credited with leading troops in one of the most successful operations during the Vietnam War, according to the Navy.

He also aided in the formation and leadership of Seal Team Six, the top-secret unit that would later assassinate Osama Bin Laden.

Marcinko “played a very unique part in SEAL history, leaving a legacy like no other,” the Navy SEAL museum said in a statement.

Matt, his son, described his father as a “true legend” and a “hero” after learning of his death on Sunday.

“His legacy will live forever,” he tweeted.

The man was a true legend who passed away.

Father, may you rest in peace.

“Forever, I will love you.”

The Sun examines his extraordinary life and the legacy he has left behind.

Marcinko was born in Lansford, Pennsylvania on November 21, 1940.

He joined the US Navy in 1958 and rose through the ranks to the rank of commander.

He’d go on to get a bachelor’s degree in international relations and a master’s degree in political science after that.

Marcinko was the first commanding officer of SEAL Team 6 and RED CELL, two organizations he helped found.

In 1967, he was assigned to the 2nd Platoon of SEAL Team 2, and he took part in the assault on Ilo Ilo Hon on May 18, 1967.

This was the most successful SEAL operation during the Vietnam War, according to the Navy.

According to the Navy SEAL museum, this resulted in a bounty on his head: “Because of his strong leadership and great success, the North Vietnamese Army placed a bounty on his head, payable to anyone who could capture and kill him.”

“Marcinko escaped capture and received the first of four Bronze Stars, as well as a Vietnamese Cross of Gallantry and the Silver Star.”

He was sent back to Vietnam for the Tet Offensive for the second time.

Marcinko ordered his platoon to assist US Army Special Forces at Chuc during the Tet Offensive, according to the museum.

“What began as an urban street brawl turned into a frantic rescue mission for two American nurses and a schoolteacher who were trapped in the city’s church and hospital.”

Marcinko rose through the ranks to Lieutenant Commander by 1973.

That same year, he was assigned as the Naval Attaché to Cambodia, where he served for a year and a half.

Marcinko takes command of the SEAL Team after his return to the US…

