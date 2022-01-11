Richard Hammond re-enters the driver’s seat of the car that nearly killed him in a horrific crash.

Richard Hammond re-enters the driver’s seat of the car that nearly killed him in a horrific accident.

He previously stated that he would never return to the driver’s seat of a vehicle.

Richard Hammond has done something he said he’d never do after a near-fatal car accident in 2006: he’s gotten back behind the wheel of the car involved in the horrific crash.

Following an incident in which the front tyre of a Vampire Dragster failed at 319mph, the 52-year-old broadcaster suffered a brain injury and post-traumatic amnesia.

When the dragster flipped over while being filmed for a Top Gear episode, Hammond had to be cut free with hydraulic shears and rushed to the hospital, where he spent a week in a coma.

According to The Mirror, he has now posted a video on the DriveTribe YouTube channel, which is owned by Hammond, Jeremy Clarkson, and James May, in which he poses with the jet-powered car.

“Hello again,” he said, joking, “you appear to be in better shape than the last time I saw you.”

“What’s odd is, I remember getting in this thing the last time, but I don’t remember getting out, so technically I’m still in it,” he said of the car.

The channel’s viewers will see Hammond “doing what I promised myself I would never do, and get back into the Vampire dragster that so very, very nearly killed me,” according to Hammond.

“I’m going to do what I swore – oh, do you know what, I’m just going to do it now,” he added.

“It was a lot to deal with,” Hammond told the Radio Times in 2014 about the 2006 accident.

It’s been a difficult few years for me.

“I was susceptible to depression, obsession, compulsion, and paranoia as a result of the injury, though I wasn’t aware of it at the time.”

It provided me with an unnatural vantage point from which to examine my own mental state, which was exhausting.”

The video ended with the caption ‘coming soon,’ so it’s unclear whether Hammond will actually drive the Vampire Dragster again.

