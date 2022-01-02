Richard Leakey, a well-known Kenyan paleoanthropologist, died at the age of 77.

Richard Leakey, a well-known Kenyan paleoanthropologist, has died at the age of 77.

The fossil discoveries made by Leakey influenced the story of human evolution in Africa.

NAIROBI, Kenya (Reuters) – Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyat

Richard Leakey, a top Kenyan paleoanthropologist known for his discovery of early hominid fossils in East Africa, died Sunday afternoon, according to Kenya’s president in a condolence message.

“I received the sad news of Dr. Smith’s death this afternoon, Sunday, January 2nd, 2022, with great sadness.”

In his message, Uhuru Kenyatta mentioned Richard Erskine Frere Leakey, Kenya’s former head of public service.

Kenyatta noted that Leakey, a globally renowned Kenyan paleoanthropologist and conservationist, served Kenya with distinction over the years, noting that he also served in several public service roles, including director of the National Museums of Kenya and chairman of the Kenya Wildlife Service Board of Directors.

“On behalf of the people of Kenya, my family, and myself, I express my heartfelt condolences and sympathies to Dr. Mwangi’s family, friends, and associates.

“Please keep Richard Leakey in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time of mourning,” he added.

The fossils of hominids, or human-like apes thought to be the ancestors of humans, discovered by Leakey and his family in East Africa have answered questions about human evolution, demonstrating that it began in Africa rather than Asia, as previously thought.

According to the National Museums of Kenya, Leakey was the first person to discover an Australopithecus skull in East Africa.

Prior to 1960, the majority of evidence for early Pleistocene human evolution was limited to southern Africa.

With Richard at the helm, the Leakey family amassed the largest body of evidence for early hominid development, which came from a large site in northern Kenya.

A total of 87 fossil hominid specimens were discovered between 1968 and 1972.