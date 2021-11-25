Richard Madeley was rushed to the hospital after a’sudden illness’ in camp on I’m A Celebrity 2021.

Richard Madeley was rushed to the hospital after suffering a’sudden illness’ in camp, according to I’m A Celebrity 2021.

According to reports, the 65-year-old ITV host was rushed to A&E after becoming suddenly ill in the early hours of the morning.

He became ill in the early hours of the morning, and was “immediately seen by our on-site medical team,” according to an ITV spokesperson.

“He’s been taken to the hospital as a precaution,” the broadcaster said. “The health and safety of our campmates is our top priority.”

“We were called at 05.43am this morning, Thursday 25 November 2021, to reports of a medical emergency at Gwrych Castle in Abergele, Conwy,” a Welsh Ambulance Service spokesperson said.

“We dispatched a rapid response car paramedic and an emergency ambulance to the scene, and one patient was transported to the hospital.”

Madeley took part in the Castle Kitchen Nightmares Challenge on Wednesday night, where he had to find a series of stars in a dingy kitchen filled with bugs and rodents.

The host dove into a garbage chute filled with rotten food and fish guts.

Before this year’s series of the show, Richard stated that he wanted to be voted in to do trials.

He said, “I really hope I get voted for the Trials.”

The thing about this program is that you can’t go in if you’re even remotely serious about yourself.

I don’t, and I’m looking forward to being covered in whatever!

“You have to expect people to laugh, and I’m looking forward to a bl**dy good time!”

Madeley joined Good Morning Britain on a permanent basis earlier this month.

i has reached out to Richard Madeley’s representatives for comment.

