Richard Marcinko, a Navy SEAL, was a man of mystery.

RICHARD “DICK” Marcinko was the first commanding officer of US Navy SEAL Team Six during the Vietnam War, leading one of the most successful operations.

On December 25, 2021, he passed away, leaving behind “a legacy unlike any other.”

Richard “Dick” Marcinko, a Vietnam War veteran, was the team’s first commanding officer.

Marcinko was born on November 21, 1940, in Lansford, Pennsylvania, to Slovak parents. He moved to New Brunswick, New Jersey, when he was a child.

He joined the US Navy as a radioman in September 1958 and was accepted into the Underwater Demolition Team training program in June 1961.

Richard rose through the ranks of the Navy, eventually becoming the first commanding officer of SEAL Team Six and RED CELL, both of which he helped establish.

He became a radio talk show host, military consultant, and author after retiring from the US Navy, publishing his New York Times bestselling autobiography Rouge Warrior in 1993.

Marcinko has a Bachelor’s degree in International Relations from the US Naval Postgraduate School as well as a Master’s degree in Political Science from Auburn University at Montgomery.

Richard’s death was confirmed on Twitter by his son Matt on Sunday, December 26, 2021.

“On Christmas Eve, we lost a hero, my father, Richard Marcinko, also known as The Rogue Warrior, a retired Navy SEAL commander and the founder of SEAL Team Six.

“His legacy will live on in perpetuity.

He was a living legend who passed away.

Father, may you rest in peace.

“I will always love you.”

His death is still a mystery.

Richard Marcink led troops in one of the most successful operations of the Vietnam War during his extraordinary life.

Marcinko was assigned to SEAL Team Two’s 2nd Platoon in January 1967, and on May 18, 1967, he led his men in the assault on Ilo Ilo Hon (Ilo Ilo Island).

Marcinko received the first of his four Bronze Stars, as well as a Vietnamese Cross of Gallantry and the Silver Star, for leading this action, which the US Navy called the “most successful SEAL operation in the Mekong Delta.”

Marcinko was sent to Vietnam for the second time a few months later, this time to take part in the Tet Offensive.

“What began as an urban street battle evolved into an intense rescue mission of American nurses and a schoolteacher trapped in the city’s church and hospital,” the Navy SEAL museum said in a statement following his death.

Marcinko was promoted to Lieutenant Commander and assigned as the Naval Attaché to Cambodia in 1973 after returning from Vietnam, where he served for 18 years.

Latest News from Infosurhoy.