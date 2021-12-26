Richard Osman discusses his ‘difficult journey’ with food addiction over the course of his life.

The comedian and author revealed that he had sought treatment for his addiction.

Richard Osman has spoken openly about his struggle with food addiction, which he says will last “forever.”

The 51-year-old actor and author revealed that he has had food issues since he was a child, and that he sought therapy in his 30s to address them.

He told BBC Radio 4’s Desert Island Discs, “There hasn’t been a day of my life since the age of nine when I haven’t thought about problems with food and how it affects me.”

“I know it will be with me for the rest of my life.”

At any given time, I’m either in control of it or not, and these days I’m in control more than not.

“But…because you have to eat, it’s actually quite difficult, and you do slip occasionally, but I try my hardest, and I certainly have no shame about it now, and anyone at home who overeats or thinks it’s ridiculous, you’ve just got to divorce that.”

He claims that food addiction lacks the “doomed glamour” of drug or alcohol addictions.

“If I came to your house and there were crisps or chocolate bars untouched in the fridge, I’d be like ‘What? How are they untouched?’ – if I was having an episode,” he continued.

“And food is tricky because you can just give up on booze and drugs.”

It’s incredibly difficult, but with a zero-tolerance policy, it’s possible.

“However, if you’re addicted to food, love, or any of these sustaining things, you still have to have them, and it’s a difficult one to break free from.”

He went on to say that the addiction “is identical” to what people with alcohol and drug addictions go through, citing the “secrecy of consuming these things, the shame behind it.”

When Osman reflected on his childhood, he said the shock of his father leaving the family home when he was nine caused him to “shut down.”

He also spoke about a time in his life when he felt “directionless,” despite having a successful career as the creator of the reality show Survivor and writing for shows such as Have I Infosurhoy uk news summary.

Richard Osman opens up about lifelong ‘difficult journey’ with food addiction