Riches, a new ITV drama about a power struggle in a super-rich black British family, is expected to compete with Succession.

Riches, a new ITV drama about a power struggle in a super-rich black British family, is tipped to be a competitor to Succession.

It’s the story of a ruthless, mega-rich businessman whose children plot to take over his empire.

The prime-time ITV drama, which is expected to be one of the must-see shows of 2022, is a result of the broadcaster’s “accelerated diversity plan,” which resulted in a 33 percent increase in the number of lead roles featuring Black, Asian, and Minority Ethnic talent on ITV last year.

Riches follows the exploits of the brash, super-successful, and wealthy Richards family, which was written and created by Abby Ajayi (How To Get Away With Murder, Four Weddings And A Funeral) as a “love letter to black London.”

One of the UK’s most successful Black businessmen, Stephen Richards (Hugh Quarshie), built a multi-billion pound cosmetics empire, making it the market leader in black hair and beauty.

When the driven Richards suffers a stroke, his five adult children from two marriages are forced to fight amongst themselves to keep the privilege and power they have grown up with.

The aspirational plot is a deliberate counterpoint to TV dramas about black British families, which are frequently set against a backdrop of poverty or gang culture.

Riches will be shown to Prime subscribers outside of the UK after Amazon Studios purchased the global rights to the show.

“I find it really exciting, and I think it’s quite political because it’s not about hoodies, knives, guns, or poverty,” said Amanda Jenks, executive producer at Greenacre Films.

It’s actually ground-breaking in a quiet way.

“Creating the Richards family and celebrating their opulence, ambition, and immigrant grit has been thrilling,” Ajayi said.

Sarah Niles (Ted Lasso) and Deborah Ayorinde (Them) play Richards’ second wife Claudia and Nina, his estranged daughter, respectively, in the series.

