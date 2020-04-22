Rick and Morty Returns to the UK on 7th May

Earlier this month E4 confirmed that the second half of Rick and Morty’s fourth season would be arriving on the channel in May – we just didn’t find out which day. Today E4 has confirmed that things kick off on 7th May, which is just four days after the next new episodes debuts in the US. Specifically the broadcast time is set for 10pm, following which will be a new episode of DC’s Harley Quinn animated series.

That’s pretty much all the news there is to share on that front. But that means we won’t have to wait very long to watch Rick and Morty legally, even if it does mean using All 4.