Ricky Gervais’ After Life co-star Lorraine howls ‘Lorraine’ live on air, leaving ITV viewers in tears of laughter.

“Oh my dog, Lorraine, Anti said, she did, I heard it!”

Ricky Gervais’ After Life dog co-star howled ‘Lorraine’ live on TV, leaving ITV viewers in tears of laughter.

The comedian and actor appeared on Lorraine today to talk about the final season of his hit black comedy After Life, which you can see in the video above.

He sat alongside his beloved German Shepherd Anti, who also stars as Brandy on the popular Netflix show, and praised her for being’such a good girl’ during the ITV segment.

As Lorraine wrapped up the interview, he said to his four-legged companion, “Good girl, good girl! Look, say hello, say hello.”

Anti responded with a slew of adorable howls, and his appearance on the talk show was well-received.

“I watched Ricky Gervais being interviewed by Lorraine this morning and oh what a lovely man he is,” Mrs_E_L_G tweeted.

“(hashtag)Lorraine (hashtag)RickyGervais The dog,” Marian_mc54 captioned a heart emoji.

After being prodded by Ricky, she began howling ‘Lorraine,’ just when viewers thought things couldn’t get any better.

“Please do morning tv more!! Literally rolling in laughter at 9:30am,” AvoWordRiley tweeted.

“Say Lorraine… wooooof woooof woooof woooof woooof woooof woooof woooof woooof woooof woooof

“OMG (hashtag)Brandy barked ‘Lorraine’ in doggy @rickygervais ‘Good Girl’ (hashtag)Afterlife3,” MissJoHartley wrote on Instagram.

“@lorraine @rickygervais Brandy steals the show in the ‘best thing that’s happened in the world,'” Wondermentalz wrote on Twitter.

“(hashtag)AfterLife3!” “LORRAINE ruff!”

“Morning Ricky and Brandy, Charlie (my god) and I cried with laughter at you both on Lorraine earlier,” Charlie25245131 said.

“Oh my goodness @rickygervais I relate so much,” Nurse_palmer commented on Twitter.

Humans can be taken or left, but all animals are stunning.

I enjoy hearing about your love for animals.

Anti can also say Lorraine!”

“Oh my dog, Anti said Lorraine @reallorraine she did, I heard it (hashtag)Afterlife3,” Art71Rachael wrote on Twitter.

“@rickygervais Great conversation with Lorraine this morning and Anti saying worraine,” LynnH87716888 added on Twitter.

“@rickygervais loved your chat with Lorraine this morning, and my rescue dog Luna, in particular, loved hearing from BrandyAnti at the end (hashtag)AfterLife3,” Jill_arda added.

