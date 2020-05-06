Rieder moves from Arizona Coyotes to Los Angeles Kings

International ice hockey player Tobias Rieder has taken a career step in the NHL. The 25-year-old was traded by the Arizona Coyotes to two-time Stanley Cup winner Los Angeles Kings.

By changing from the tail of the Western Conference to the bottom of the table, the striker’s chances of participating in the playoffs have increased significantly.

“What I was looking for was speed and scoring,” said Los Angeles General Manager Rob Blake of Rieder’s signing, “He brings us a much-needed item on the left.”

292 games for Arizona

So far, Rieder has had 19 points (eight goals, eleven assists) in 58 games for the Coyotes. Overall, the native of Landshut, who made his debut in the Jersey of the Coyotes in November 2014, made 111 points (51 goals, 60 assists) in 292 games for Arizona.

(DAZN shows the NHL live. Get a free trial month now!)