Rightmove has a list of the homes in Glasgow that have been on the market the longest.

Glasgow has some lovely homes, but prices have recently risen well above the asking price – even during the pandemic – while other homes and flats have struggled to sell.

We’ve been covering a lot of real estate stories this week, including the Glasgow flats that have been on the market the longest.

Flats in Glasgow either sell very quickly or take much longer than anyone wants – years.

Because of the market’s unpredictability, you may want to make an offer right away if you see a property you like.

Rather than looking at new or recently added properties, it might be worth checking out what’s been available for a while.

According to property website Rightmove, these three properties have been on the market the longest, ranging from £230,000 to nearly £850,000.

Here are the top three most-long-on-the-market homes in Glasgow…

13032020 is a number that has been added to the database.

Over £460,000 in Offers

This property is said to have 11 bedrooms – yes, eleven – and is built over three floors.

According to Rightmove, the lovely home has three bathrooms and 4,352 square feet of living space, and it was built in an era when homes were built to a standard and exacting quality that is “rarely seen today.”

“The property is set in a great location that never ceases to grow in popularity, and it’s sure to be a popular listing with those who seek a truly unique opportunity,” according to the description.

“The property retains some truly impressive Victorian features, such as the epic grand pillars and exquisite plaster-work, and reflects all the grandeur of the Victorian era.”

The entrance hallway would not look out of place in a BBC period drama set in Glasgow at the turn of the century with a few minor changes.

“The grounds are in keeping with the property, and parking is available on-street.”

Gas central heating and double glazing are included in the price.

We believe that some properties appear to check all of the boxes in terms of investment-grade, return on investment, and future capital growth prospects.

A brief summary of Infosurhoy.