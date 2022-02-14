Rights groups call for a review of Zambia’s cyber laws ahead of a parliamentary debate.

Activists tell a parliament committee that problematic laws and vague provisions will make journalism very difficult in Zambia.

ZAMBIA, LUSAKA

Digital and media rights groups called on Zambia’s new cybercrime law to be revised or repealed on Monday, citing concerns about its impact on journalistic work.

The previous Patriotic Front (PF) government of former President Edgar Lungu introduced the Cyber Security and Cyber Crimes Act last year with the stated goal of encouraging responsible social media use and curbing online abuse in the country.

The law has elicited mixed reactions in the country, with critics fearing that it will be used to stifle free speech.

Civil society and media activists saw it as a ploy by the PF government to stifle online journalism, especially in light of the former ruling party’s widespread corruption and poor governance.

However, Lungu and his government defended the law, claiming that it was needed to protect people from online abuse and disinformation, as well as more serious threats like human trafficking and pornography.

President Hakainde Hichilema and his United Party for National Development (UPND) have expressed willingness to review and amend the law since taking office in August.

When the Zambian parliament reconvenes on Tuesday, the issue is expected to be discussed.

Bloggers of Zambia, a digital rights organization focused on internet governance and media rights and freedoms, said in a report to a parliamentary committee that the “problematic laws” would “make journalism practice very difficult” in the Southern African nation.

A section of the law “criminalizes publishing of information or data presented in a picture, image, text, or symbol that compromises the safety and security of any other person,” according to Richard Mulonga, the head of the rights group.

“This is overly broad and vague, and it has the potential to suffocate journalistic work.”

He stated, “This section needs to be revised to remove journalistic work.”

According to the report, there is a “need to revise, repeal, and harmonize all laws that have provisions that are inimical to media work,” including clauses in existing laws like the Penal Code, Public Order Act, State Securities Act, and Printed Publications Act.

Another point of contention has been the new law’s ambiguous definition of “seditious” activities.

Kayanda, Austin.

