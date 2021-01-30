Riiber leads after Day 1 with photo finish at Nordic Combine WC

VIENNA, Jan. 29 (Xinhua) — Norway’s Jarl Magnus Riiber and Japan’s Akito Watabe finished a 5km race at the same time, and a photo review favored Riiber as the winner of Day 1 of the Nordic Combined World Cup in Seeseld, Austria, on Friday.

The Nordic Combined TRIPLE 2021, which has a three-day schedule, was the highlight of the season, and the Day 1 race started in style.

Last year’s winner Riiber led by only 0.1 points over 2018 winner Watabe as both jumped 109.5 meters in the ski jump. Riiber finished with 138.9 points.

In the cross-country race, the pair crossed the finishing line with identical 11 minutes and 32.2 seconds, and the photo showed the Norwegian had his ski tip in front.

Germany’s Vinzenz Geiger was third, 45 seconds behind Riiber and Watabe.

Competitors were reduced to 50 after Day 1 with all athletes taking their results with them for Saturday’s ski jumping round and 10km race. Enditem