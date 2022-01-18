Rikki Neave, 6, was “murdered in wood by a 13-year-old who posed naked in “star shape” before fleeing for 27 years.”

A TEEN MURDERED a six-year-old boy and posed his naked body in a “star shape” in the woods before fleeing for 27 years, according to evidence presented in court today.

In 1994, James Watson, then 13 years old, allegedly strangled Rikki Neave in a “surprise attack” just five minutes from his home in Peterborough, Cambridgeshire.

Rikki’s mother, Ruth Neave, was later tried for his murder but acquitted, leading to a 27-year cold case mystery.

Jurors heard today that Watson, now 40, had been seen with the youngster on the day he vanished and had been questioned by police at the time.

However, he allegedly told “many lies,” claiming he didn’t know Rikki and denying any “physical contact.”

He was only charged with murder more than 20 years later after his DNA was discovered on Rikki’s clothes, according to the court.

Ruth had called 999 on the evening of November 28, 1994, to report her son missing, according to Prosecutor John Price QC, who opened the trial.

A police officer found Rikki’s body in woodland near his Peterborough housing estate the next day.

“He’d been strangled,” Mr Price said.

The body was completely exposed.

It was flat on its back, lying on the ground.

“The killer had purposefully posed it in a star shape, with outstretched arms and his legs spread wide apart.

“Rikki’s clothes were nowhere to be found.”

But there was a single, small white shirt button perched poignantly on a leaf, only 18 inches from the left hand.”

Rikki’s missing school uniform, according to the court, was later discovered 150 yards away in a wheelie bin.

His shoelaces were still tied, three buttons on his shirt were missing, and his jacket contained his underwear, socks, and some toys, according to reports.

Jurors also learned that he had patterned marks on the front of his neck, which could have been caused by the zip on his coat, implying that he was attacked from behind.

Rikki was “vulnerable” and had been placed on the “at risk register” by social services at the time of his death.

Six months after her son’s brutal death, his mother was charged with murder and child cruelty, according to the court.

She admitted to being cruel to Rikki and his two sisters, but she denied murder and was acquitted in 1996.

The “error,” according to jurors, was caused by the amount of weight police gave to Rikki sightings at the time he vanished, despite the fact that evidence showed he was dead.

Mr. Price stated,

