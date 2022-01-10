Riley Roberts is Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s boyfriend.

Riley Roberts is the boyfriend of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a BRONX native, has been dating her boyfriend Riley Roberts for over four years.

During her undergraduate years at Boston University, the 32-year-old congresswoman met Roberts.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, also known by her initials AOC, is a Bronx native and US Representative for New York’s 14th congressional district since 2019.

After defeating Democratic Caucus Chair Joe Crowley, a 10-term incumbent, in the 2018 midterm election primaries, AOC, 32, gained national attention.

In the general election of November 2018, she defeated Republican opponent Anthony Pappas.

The 116th Congress convened on January 3, 2019, with AOC having no seniority but a sizable social media following.

After defeating John Cummings, she was re-elected in 2020 to a second term.

During the Capitol Hill riots on January 6, AOC publicly expressed her fear of losing her life as a result of the violent protests.

During the riots, AOC said she and others were prepared to die.

“I was certainly thinking that (dying) was a possibility, and I know many members thought that as well,” she said. “The security breaches are extremely serious and deserve their own investigations,” she added.

“Let me be clear: this does not begin or end with Capitol police, but we need to know what happened with the National Guard.”

Following the violent Capitol Hill protests, AOC is among a small group of Democrats who have called for Trump’s impeachment.

This week, AOC tested positive for Covid-19, indicating an increase in cases caused by the highly contagious Omicron variant.

The news comes just a week after she returned from a vacation in Florida with her longtime boyfriend, Riley Roberts.

“A positive test result for COVID-19 was received by Representative Ocasio-Cortez.

Her symptoms are present, and she is recuperating at home, according to a statement released by her office.

According to the CDC website, on January 5, a total of 705,264 people tested positive for Covid-19.

According to the New York State Health Department, people who have been fully vaccinated have a 90.2 percent to 95.7 percent lower chance of being hospitalized than people who have not been fully vaccinated.

The statement stated that “the Congresswoman received her booster shot this fall” and that she “encourages everyone to get their booster and follow all CDC guidance.”

Riley Roberts is an Arizona native who was born and raised in Scottsdale.

He met AOC while studying at Boston University.

According to Roberts’ LinkedIn profile, he graduated from Boston University with a bachelor’s degree in sociology and a master’s degree in finance, and he went to the Questrom School of Business at Boston University. He currently works in web development…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.