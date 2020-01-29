Rio Ferdinand blasts Jurgen Klopp’s FA Cup call as Liverpool or Shrewsbury draw Chelsea

Rio Ferdinand has waded into the debate about Jurgen Klopp planning to miss Liverpool’s FA Cup replay with Shrewsbury

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp should not be missing the FA Cup replay with Shrewsbury next week, according to Rio Ferdinand.

The Reds blew a two-goal lead against the League One side on Sunday, forcing a return leg at Anfield on February 4 or 5.

The replay falls during Liverpool’s winter break, which means the Merseyside outfit will field a weaker side.

Klopp has also passed coaching duties to Neil Critchley, who was in the dugout for Liverpool’s defeat to Aston Villa in the Carabao Cup earlier this season.

Ferdinand has criticised the decision, saying the German should be in charge of all first-team games.

“When you are a successful team, you are fighting on all fronts and Liverpool are doing that. I totally understand you have to shuffle your pack,” he told BT Sport.

“He wants to make sure his squad remains fresh and if he thinks he can get through to the next round with a younger team, then so be it. It’s a great experience for those players.

“The only issue I have and he’s taking a liberty in some ways is if he’s not actually going to be in the dugout.

“That’s where I draw the line. I think the manager should be in the dugout for every game.

“It doesn’t matter whether he’s putting out a depleted squad or not.”

Premier League clubs have criticised the use of replays in the FA Cup, while smaller clubs enjoy the benefits of added fixtures against bigger name opposition.

An FA spokesperson said: “The FA went to great lengths to create an annual mid-season player break, working closely with the Premier League and its clubs.

“It is a new and significant addition to the English football calendar and is designed to benefit clubs and their players.

“To accommodate the annual mid-season player break, the FA rescheduled the FA Cup fifth round to midweek and removed fifth-round replays from the calendar. This allowed the Premier League room in its calendar to have a split round of fixtures over two weekends.

“Prior to start of the 2019-20 season, all clubs accepted that FA Cup fourth-round replays, where required, would have to take place during the first week of the mid-season player break. This will only affect a small number of clubs due to the split of Premier League fixtures in the mid-season player break.”