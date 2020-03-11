Rio Ferdinand makes “culture” claim about Man Utd – and admits it scares him

Manchester United’s culture might not be being drilled into their current players, legendary former defender Rio Ferdinand fears

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand admits he is scared players are no longer being educated about the culture of the club.

Ferdinand arrived at United as Britain’s most expensive footballer when he moved from Leeds United in 2002.

He quickly became a star performer at Old Trafford, being a mainstay during a stunning spell under Sir Alex Ferguson during which he won six Premier League titles and a Champions League amongst other honours.

But the Red Devils have not won the Premier League since Ferdinand’s departure and remain some way off the top teams as former team-mate Ole Gunnar Solskjaer attempts a rebuild.

Speaking on Jake Humphrey’s new High Performance Podcast, Ferdinand recalled being educated about the history of the club – something he fears might not be happening for the next generation.

Ferdinand said: “That is what scares me about Manchester United. Are they told about the culture of the club? Is there a culture that they can buy into now?

“Yes we are losing, we are not winning the league, we don’t look anywhere close to winning the league for the next couple of years probably.

“But the biggest scare for me… when I went to Manchester United there was a culture. Not about winning at the time – yes there was that – but the back story of the disaster in Munich, the Busby Babes.

“I knew that story, I weren’t told it.”

United beat reigning Premier League champions and local rivals Manchester City on Sunday – and manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes they are up to three players away from being contenders for the top prize again.

Solskjaer said: “For me it shows we are on the right track and improving and we are Manchester United and looking to catch the teams in front of us.

“We feel we are improving all the time.

“We know we lack one, two, three players to be considered a title contender and some experience and we know that.

“We are just going to start talking about going up the table, getting more points.”