Rio Ferdinand tells Man Utd what they must do with Paul Pogba

Paul Pogba’s long-term future at Manchester United is still uncertain amid transfer speculation but Rio Ferdinand says the situation must be resolved once and for all

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has told his former club they must sit down with Paul Pogba to reach a clear decision over his future.

Pogba has barely played this season due to injury and has instead been the subject of ongoing transfer speculation.

He admitted last summer it would be “a dream” to join Real Madrid whilst agent Mino Raiola has become embroiled in a war of words with the Red Devils.

The arrival of January signing Bruno Fernandes has transformed United’s midfield with claims Paul Pogba is already excited by the prospect of playing alongside the new addition and forming a partnership.

But his role in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side in the long run remains unclear – something Ferdinand says must be solved as soon as possible.

“I think that is a conversation that needs to be happening between Man Utd and Pogba,” Ferdinand told BT Sport after United’s 3-0 FA Cup win over Derby County on Thursday.

“Does he want to stay or go? Does Ole want to keep him? Once that’s ironed out you can build your team.”

Solskjaer is already in the process of rebuilding his side and saw loan signing Odion Ighalo score twice in their Derby success.

They are set to be boosted by the return of Pogba after his ankle injury – and Robbie Savage believes the club should keep him to lineup alongside Fernandes and Scott McTominay in midfield.

He told BT Sport: “Keep Pogba – I would – let’s say you’ve got McTominay and Bruno Fernandes.

“Sancho, Rashford and then Grealish as a 10 or Jimenez from Wolves .

“If you name that team, Champions League football dependent, if I was a Man Utd owner I would think that team challenges for the title.”

United return to Premier League action as they take on local rivals Manchester City at Old Trafford on Sunday.