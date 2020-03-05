Rio Ferdinand’s role in Mason Holgate signing new Everton deal explained

Everton star Mason Holgate recently extended his stay at Goodison Park for a further five years after signing a new contract

The sight of Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand congratulating Mason Holgate on signing a new deal with Everton has left many Toffees fans baffled.

Holgate has established himself as a key part of Carlo Ancelotti ’s plans on Merseyside, the 23-year-old has put pen to paper on a five-year contract , extending his stay at the club until 2025.

Ferdinand was on hand at the signing and took to social media to congratulate Holgate, writing: “Great to see this young man developing, fully focused and enjoying his football.

“Committing to @Everton and signing a new deal – fully deserved. More to come..”

The reason for Ferdinand’s involvement is down to his work with the agency which represents Holgate, New Era Global Sports Management.

Run by ex-footballers Jamie Moralee, Ferdinand’s agent, and Peter Smith, the ex-England defender works with the company as an ambassador and mentor alongside his brother Anton and Danny Gabbidon.

Speaking after signing his new deal, Holgate said: “This is my fifth year at Everton and my development as a person and a player in that period has been massive.

“It is definitely a positive time to be at Everton and I am looking forward to seeing how far we can go. The direction the club is going, it is a great club to be at and I am really excited about it.

“We want to move to the next step and push for bigger and better things. I want to win things – and winning some silverware is where I see us.

“The experience of the manager and the players he’s worked with is incredible. To have the faith of someone like that and be able to learn from somebody like that is massive.

“I have put all my life into playing football. It is not something new to me. It is something I believe I can do and always had the ability to do. Hopefully now all that is coming together.”