Riot police storms 300-strong illegal rave in east London for breaching lockdown rules

LONDON, Jan. 24 (Xinhua) — The British riot police have stormed an illegal rave attended by around 300 people in east London for breaking the COVID-19 lockdown rules after the doors were padlocked to stop them getting in, the Evening Standard newspaper reported Sunday.

When the event on Saturday was broken up, dozens of revellers scaled fences at the rear and others forced open a gate to avoid a fine of 200 pounds (about 274.59 U.S. dollars) for breaching COVID-19 lockdown rules, according to the London-based newspaper.

The Met Police on Sunday released bodycam footage of the moment officers stormed the illegal party being held in a railway arch in Nursery Road, Hackney in east London.

Police officers had received intelligence the event would take place. They heard loud rave music coming from inside as they approached the venue just after 1:30 a.m. (0130 GMT) on Saturday, according to the newspaper.

On Thursday, police also broke up a 400-guest wedding party in north London, one of the largest breaches of restrictions police have discovered in London.

Currently in England, the fine for those attending illegal indoor gatherings stands at 200 pounds (about 274.59 dollars). Fines of 800 pounds (about 1,098.37 dollars) for anyone attending a house party of more than 15 people will be introduced in England from next week in order to curb surging coronavirus infections.

England is currently under the third national lockdown since the outbreak of the pandemic in the country. Similar restriction measures are also in place in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

To bring life back to normal, countries such as Britain, China, Germany, Russia and the United States have been racing against time to roll out coronavirus vaccines. Enditem