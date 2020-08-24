Riots & looting in Kenosha, Wisconsin as police reportedly shoot black man in the back SEVEN TIMES (VIDEO)

People attacked a courthouse and threw Molotov cocktails at officers in Wisconsin after a viral video of yet another police shooting of a black man sparked heated protests.

Rioters broke into the local courthouse and started a fire on the ground floor, as looting was reported in the area.

Rioters in #Kenosha have broken into the courthouse & are setting fires; looting reported nearby pic.twitter.com/2klzpXFn0o — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) August 24, 2020

A clip circulating on social media shows an angry crowd surrounding a patrol car. A Molotov cocktail was thrown at the officers. A few seconds later one officer was seen suddenly falling to the ground, while a bystander said that he “just got bricked.”

Protesters threw a Molotov cocktail at police in Kenosha. pic.twitter.com/ROcGx96PqD — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) August 24, 2020

Rallies were held on the streets with protesters chanting “No justice, no piece.” People demonstrated outside the Kenosha County Public Safety Building despite a curfew that was imposed until 7am on Monday.

Local media reported that people were smashing the windows of parked police cars.

Public anger was sparked by a police-involved shooting on Sunday night. The chilling video that quickly went viral shows a black man walking towards an SUV followed by two officers, when one of them opened fire at the man as he opened the car door. According to reports, at least seven shots were fired.

Look wtf happened in kenosha !!! WHAT IS GOING ON 🙏🤦🏽‍♂️ police brutality is REAL pic.twitter.com/RRxncCLy8e — Midwest Exposer (@hutchguwop) August 24, 2020

Police said they were responding to a “domestic incident,” without giving any additional details.

The victim, Jacob Blake, 29, was airlifted to a hospital in Milwaukee. A man claiming to be his friend wrote on social media that Blake was “out of surgery and in the ICU.”

I just spoke to Jacob’s cousin @PaulyG103 in the hospital. He said they need your prayers and not condolences. He is out of surgery and in the ICU. He can make it through this. He is fighting for his life. Please please please pray for Jacob Blake. #Kenosha#PrayForJacobBlakepic.twitter.com/vJnXQwg2Pd — Daniel Poneman (@DanielPoneman) August 24, 2020

Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers compared the shooting of Blake to the death of George Floyd and other black Americans who were killed in altercations with police.

“While we do not have all of the details yet, what we know for certain is that he is not the first black man or person to have been shot or injured or mercilessly killed at the hands of individuals in law enforcement,” Evers stated.

