Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss, Tory leadership hopefuls, are leading calls for more data before new Covid restrictions are implemented.

Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss, Tory leadership hopefuls, are leading calls for more data before the new Covid restrictions are implemented.

According to my sources, Monday’s marathon Cabinet meeting was primarily intended for scientists to brief ministers on the latest data, rather than considering specific new measures to combat Omicron.

Senior ministers were not asked to agree to specific measures during Monday’s marathon emergency Cabinet meeting, according to my sources, with Boris Johnson instead seeking agreement on the principle that restrictions might be needed after Christmas.

Ministers were briefed on the latest data by Chief Scientific Adviser Sir Patrick Vallance and England’s Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty.

According to one aide, no formal policy papers were presented to ministers.

However, Mr Sunak and Ms Truss are among ten Cabinet ministers who are skeptical of the latest modelling by the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage), which claims that hospital admissions in England could reach 3,000 per day unless the government takes swift action.

Before making what one source described as “big impact decisions,” the Chancellor, it is understood, wanted to wait for new facts and figures, with an Imperial College study due on Wednesday.

Mr Sunak is not opposed to new restrictions to combat Omicron, but he is concerned that ministers were asked to make decisions based on a single model published on Saturday by scientific advisers and “very patchy” data on severity.

Ms Truss, a leadership rival, expressed concern about the current plan B restrictions and the possibility of more, according to a source.

“She’ll need to be persuaded,” the source said, adding that she’ll need to see “clear data.”

Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng and Jacob Rees-Mogg are among those said to be concerned about Sage’s modeling, with reports claiming that Transport Secretary Grant Shapps is also opposed to new restrictions.

New curbs are said to be supported by Health Secretary Sajid Javid and Levelling Up Secretary Michael Gove.

“We don’t have the full data, they aren’t yet available,” Mr Rees-Mogg said late Sunday night, “we are getting more information from South Africa that is more advanced in the Omicron variant so it is too early to make these forecasts and it is really interesting that people.”

