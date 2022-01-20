Rishi Sunak considers direct payment to the poorest to help with the cost of living crisis.

Rishi Sunak thinks direct payments to the poorest people could help with the cost of living crisis.

Using the benefits system to give those who claim universal credit a bonus payment is one option being considered.

In the coming months, the government may make direct payments to the less well-off to help them cope with rising energy costs.

The Treasury is considering a number of options to help alleviate the cost-of-living crisis, but Rishi Sunak has ruled out lowering VAT on bills because it would divert too much money to wealthy households who don’t need it.

Internal Conservative party strife has slowed efforts to resolve the crisis, but the Prime Minister and Chancellor will meet next week to discuss policy options.

If the cost of living continues to rise in the coming months, Mr. Sunak is seen as vulnerable to political attack.

The 5% VAT rate on fuel bills is being pushed out by opposition parties and some Tory MPs in time for the lifting of the energy price cap in April, when costs are expected to rise by £600 per year.

“The problem with the VAT cut is that it’s a very blunt instrument,” a Treasury source said. “It spends a lot of money on people who don’t need it and doesn’t do much to help those who do.”

It’s also very difficult to remove the cut once it’s been made.”

Mr. Sunak wants to devise a system that directs assistance to those in greatest need.

One option is to give everyone who qualifies for universal credit a one-time extra payment through the benefits system, while another could be council tax rebates for those who live in less valuable homes.

The Chancellor has ruled out creating a brand-new mechanism, similar to the furlough scheme, to deliver payments to those who may be in need.

He’s also hesitant to assist energy companies directly in lowering the face value of gas and electricity bills.

Boris Johnson and Mr Sunak will meet again next week to decide which policies to pursue, with the goal of making a final decision by February 7th, when Ofcom will reveal the new price cap level that will take effect in April.

The Social Market Foundation is a strong supporter of this cause.

UK news summary from Infosurhoy

Energy bills: Rishi Sunak considers direct payment to poorest to ease cost of living crisis