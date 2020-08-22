Rishi Sunak squares up to Boris Johnson in clash over state pension increases

CHANCELLOR Rishi Sunak has squared up to PM Boris Johnson over state pension increases.

Mr Sunak wants to shelve the “triple lock” as the economy struggles with the impact of Covid.

But the PM wants to keep the mechanism, which guarantees pensions rise by which ever is highest out of three measures — average earnings, price inflation or 2.5 per cent.

Tory aides fear Labour could accuse the Government of betraying OAPs after manifesto promises.

A Government source told The Times the pair differ over it but there was no “blazing row”.

They said: “The prime minister hates it (pausing the triple lock) because it was a manifesto pledge. He really doesn’t want to do it. The optics are terrible for older voters.”

