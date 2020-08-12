Rishi Sunak warns ‘hard times are here’ after UK plunges into ‘worst ever’ recession

CHANCELLOR Rishi Sunak has warned “hard times are here” as the UK economy enters into the “worst ever” recession.

The economy shrunk by a record 20.4 per cent in just three months.

It’s the first time in 11 years that the UK has tipped into a recession.

Economists consider two consecutive three-month periods where GDP falls as the technical definition of a recession.

The latest GDP figures released by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) this morning showed that GDP fell by 20.4 per cent between April to June.

It follows a drop of 2.2 per cent between January to March.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak said: “I’ve said before that hard times were ahead, and today’s figures confirm that hard times are here.”

He added: “Hundreds of thousands of people have already lost their jobs, and sadly in the coming months many more will.

“But while there are difficult choices to be made ahead, we will get through this, and I can assure people that nobody will be left without hope or opportunity.”

GDP plunged as Brits spent less money when shops were forced to close due to the coronavirus crisis, while factory and construction output also fell.

But monthly figures showed the economy bounced back by a slightly better-than-expected 8.7 per cent in June as lockdown restrictions eased.

The ONS said the economy is still a long way off from recovering the record falls seen in March and April after tumbling into “the largest recession on record”.

The UK economy was last in a recession in 2008/2009 following the financial crash.

Experts had previously hoped for a V-shaped economic recovery, but these hopes faded last month as the UK economy grew just 1.8 per cent in May.

The Bank of England forecast the economy would not jump back to pre-virus levels until the end of 2021.

The GDP figures come as UK unemployment have risen by 730,000 workers since March after another 114,000 Brits lost their jobs last month.

Around 220,000 workers lost their jobs in the quarter between April and June, which is the largest quarterly drop since 2009.

Compared with the end of 2019, the UK economy fell by 22.1 per cent in the first six months of 2020.

This was slightly better than the 22.7 per cent plunge in Spain over the same period, but the decline was more than double the 10.6 per cent drop in the US.

Jonathan Athow, deputy national statistician at the ONS, said: “The recession brought on by the coronavirus pandemic has led to the biggest fall in quarterly GDP on record.

“The economy began to bounce back in June with shops reopening, factories beginning to ramp up production and housebuilding continuing to recover.

“Despite this, GDP in June still remains a sixth below its level in February, before the virus struck.

“Overall, productivity saw its largest-ever fall in the second quarter.”

PM Boris Johnson yesterday warned of “bumpy months” ahead but said the government would make “colossal investments” to rebuild the economy.

He added: “We always knew that this was going to be a very tough time. We want to see a return to economic vitality and health.”

Derrick Dunne, chief executive of Beaufort Investment, said: “Despite bringing us into an official recession, it’s not all doom and gloom.

“The ONS reported a 8.7 per cent uptick for June, just a week after the Bank of England told us the overall hit for 2020 would not be as steep as initially feared.

“While things may be moving in the right direction – albeit slowly – it’s important to remember that recovery will not be the same for every industry.

“Schemes like Eat out to Help Out will no doubt provide some welcome relief for restaurant bosses, but the government will need to think carefully about how to support other sectors such as travel, which will continue to struggle without intervention.”

During a recession there is a rise in unemployment.

Earlier this week, the Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development (CIPD) warned that one in three business is planning to cut jobs.

It has been predicted that unemployment could treble to 3million this year.

Employees may also find it harder to get promotions or pay rises.

While those graduating from university or leaving school may find it harder to get a first job.

You may find it harder to get credit, and banks have already started cutting deals on the top credit cards.

While Sainsbury’s has stopped giving credit cards and loans to self-employed workers.

Some banks have also turned down furloughed workers for mortgages.

It is expected that we will see a rise in personal insolvencies and home repossessions too. Although the FCA has banned the repossession of homes until October 31.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has predicted that the recession will be over next year and the world economy will start bouncing back.

Although, experts have warned that the strength of recovery in the UK will depend on how much unemployment rises.

It’ll also depend on whether there is a second coronavirus wave with renewed restrictions.