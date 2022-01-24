Rishi Sunak’s detractors want to blame him for the increase in national insurance, but it is the Prime Minister who must take responsibility.

Rishi Sunak’s critics want to blame him for the increase in national insurance, but it is the Prime Minister who must take responsibility.

Boris Johnson’s desire to claim credit for every significant announcement is beginning to backfire.

On the morning media round, Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi is often given the role of Government heat shield because he is such a reliable and dependable defender of Boris Johnson.

Zahawi’s ability to give long, long answers with little new content, combined with his softly spoken tones, means he’s called in whenever the temperature needs to be lowered or at the very least stabilized.

Yet, in an attempt to shore up the PM’s support today, he inadvertently (or otherwise) blamed Johnson for something other than “partygate” that is really bothering Tory MPs: the April health and social care tax hike.

While stating that the increase in National Insurance was “absolutely the right thing to do,” Zahawi added, “It’s another big decision the Prime Minister has made…”

Success has a lot of fathers in politics, but failure is an orphan.

And the “health and social care levy’s” parentage, as the Government likes to call it, is undoubtedly a hot topic among backbenchers.

Johnson was so eager to align himself with the policy that he took the unusual step of presenting it to the House of Commons when it was first announced in September. Rather than leaving a tax change to his Chancellor, Johnson was so eager to align himself with it that he took the unusual step of presenting it to the House of Commons.

He portrayed the policy as a bold response to a social-care crisis that other governments had avoided for years.

Later that day, Johnson led a press conference about it, with Rishi Sunak and Sajid Javid playing second fiddle.

Now that it’s been claimed that the entire Cabinet would welcome a delay in the tax hike, it’s a policy that has few supporters.

“The Prime Minister would have no objection [to a delay]either because this is very much a Treasury policy,” one minister said.

Is Sunak, on the other hand, adamant about avoiding blame for the new tax hike that has been imposed on him?

According to reports, the Chancellor referred to the NI increase as “the Prime Minister’s tax” last week.

That claim, I’m told, is simply false, and it’s considered malicious.

Some Conservative MPs are citing the tax hike as a reason to vote against Sunak in future elections.

