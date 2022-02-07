Rising gas prices will have a’severe effect’ on low-income households in the UK.

Rising gas prices will have “severe consequences” for low-income households in the United Kingdom.

After the recent announcement of a gas price hike, retirees say they will have to ‘choose between paying household bills and buying groceries.’

LONDON, U.K.

Millions of low-income Britons will be “severely impacted” by a record 54 percent increase in energy bills, which will take effect in April, according to the government’s gas market regulators.

Anadolu Agency spoke with some pensioners in north London who are extremely dissatisfied with the move, with their bills set to rise by around 12% before next winter.

Choosing between food and gas is a difficult task.

Many retirees will struggle to pay their gas bills, according to George Staff, a pensioner who is feeling the pinch as a result of the recent energy price hikes.

He described the most recent hike as “disgusting.”

“I’m a state pensioner with no other source of income, so it’ll be very hard on me,” Staff told Anadolu Agency.

According to staff, he receives a £200 ((dollar)271) yearly allowance to help pay his bills, but many others, including single parents, do not.

“People will suffer,” he predicted, adding that they will have to choose between paying their bills and eating.

“We don’t have a voice,” she says.

Staff said of the government, “They just do as they please, really.”

“This has a significant impact on us.”

It’s a significant increase, costing nearly £2,000 per year.

I’m on about £8,000 a year in pension, so that leaves me with about £6,000.”

According to a new cap announced by the energy regulator, it is now £693 ((dollar)940) more expensive per year for millions of British people to keep their homes.

The rise is referred to as “astronomical.”

Hillary Oakes, a 66-year-old pensioner from North London, says she lives “week to week” on her pension and “doesn’t know how to cope,” describing the latest gas price hike as “astronomical.”

According to Oakes, who spoke to Anadolu Agency, many retirees will be affected by rising prices if they do not have savings.

Oakes explained that she has medical issues, and that the medications she’s on make her feel colder, requiring her to use more heat.

“I’m single and only live in one room at a time,” she explained.

She claimed she saved money by using energy-saving bulbs.

Short summary of Infosurhoy