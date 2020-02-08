Risk of flash flooding as rains hit NSW

Rainfall tallies continue to grow in NSW’s northern rivers and mid-north coast regions as fears of flash flooding grow.

Woolgooga on NSW’s mid-north coast recorded 129 millimetres on Thursday in the six hours to 3pm, the highest interim total in the state.

Mullumbimby recorded 100mm and Wooli received 94mm but the Bureau of Meteorology says those tallies will increase overnight.

Heavy rainfall is expected to continue along the coast from Lismore to Coffs Harbour with multiple severe weather warnings in place.

“Tomorrow will start to see more (rain) movement south,” Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Helen Kirkup said on Thursday.

The SES has received 80 call-outs between Tweed Heads and the Central Coast since midnight.

Public affairs officer Ilana Pender-Rose said the calls were related to leaking roofs, fallen trees and sandbagging.

“We’re working with BOM to track the weather movements as it continues south,” Ms Pender-Rose told AAP.

SES volunteers were deployed on Wednesday around the northern rivers and mid-north coast due to concerns about flash flooding.

Flood rescue technicians are in place with support from NSW Police and NSW Fire and Rescue.

“Major flooding could take place along the NSW coast from the Tweed to the Upper Nepean rivers,” Ms Pender-Rose said on Thursday.

“We’re asking the community to be aware of flooding because just 10cm can make a car float.”

Heavy rainfall and storms are expected across NSW until early next week.

The majority of falls will be along the coast beginning in the north and mid-north coast before moving into the Hunter and Sydney by the weekend.