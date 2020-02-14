Rival weather presenters Jane Bunn and Livinia Nixon wear identical outfits

There are few situations more awkward than showing up to a party wearing the same outfit as somebody else – just ask Jane Bunn and Livinia Nixon.

On Thursday, meteorologist Jane delivered her afternoon weather report for Seven News Melbourne in a figure-hugging yellow dress.

Meanwhile, over on Channel Nine, weather presenter Livinia wore an identical frock for her bulletin.

It was a rather remarkable coincidence, and the only difference in their outfits was that Jane, 41, wore a black belt above her waist.

Jane laughed off the matter on Instagram, sharing a side-by-side photo of herself and Livinia, 44, both wearing Cue’s $285 Asymmetrical Pencil Dress.

‘Apparently today was all about yellow!’ she wrote in the caption.

Jane’s friendly feud with Nine Melbourne’s weather presenter comes amid real-life drama with the rival network.

Her dismissal from 3AW last month led to a ‘slinging match’ between her main employer, Seven, and Nine’s newly-acquired radio assets.

She was sacked from her role on January 14 following the termination of a commercial arrangement between Seven and 3AW, which is owned by Nine Entertainment Co. following the Nine-Fairfax merger in late 2018.

While it appeared to be a straightforward business decision at first, tensions are simmering between the rival media organisations with Jane stuck in the middle.

The first shots were fired by 3AW’s station manager, Stephen Beers, who said rather bluntly: ‘Jane’s spot was a commercial agreement with Seven.

‘Seven have stopped paying, so the spot has ended. It was the same as a cross to the Seven newsroom we used to do in Drive. They stopped spending and the cross stopped. We didn’t sack Jane, Seven stopped spending.’

It didn’t take Seven Melbourne’s managing director, Lewis Martin, long to respond.

‘Seven has a longstanding, broad relationship with 3AW inclusive of commercial commitments we intended to deliver on as we always have,’ Martin said.

‘When Nine Radio [formerly Macquarie Media]told us yesterday they were happy to continue to take our advertising spend but that Jane’s services were no longer required – without notice or a call to Jane after five years on their network, I might add – we elected to review our position.’

When asked to comment on this, Beers told The Age he wouldn’t be ‘getting into a slinging match with Seven’, adding that there were no plans to replace Jane with a Nine meteorologist.

It’s unclear exactly what the consequences of Seven ‘reviewing its position’ on advertising spend with Nine Radio will be in the wake of Jane’s abrupt dismissal.

Martin’s statement leaves open the possibility of Seven pulling all advertising from the stations owned by Nine Entertainment Co., including 3AW, 2GB, 4BC and 6PR.

Announcing her departure from 3AW last month, Jane tweeted: ‘I’ve just been told that after 5 years delivering Melbourne’s weather on @RossAndJohn 3AW that as of now I’m no longer required…’

But she reassured her followers they could still catch her weather reports at 4pm and 6pm on Seven News in Melbourne.

Jane is a talented meteorologist best known for presenting Melbourne’s daily weather report on Channel Seven.

She has become one of Australia’s most popular TV stars on social media thanks to her cult following among middle-aged men.

In addition to being flooded with flattering Facebook comments, one dedicated viewer even had her face tattooed on his rib cage in 2018.

As reported by the Geelong Advertiser, the super-fan known only as ‘Scott’ asked for the tattoo to be as discreet as possible so as not to upset his partner.

Jane told the newspaper she was ‘quite flattered [he]had gone to that much trouble’.

Before her big break at Seven, Jane was a fan favourite at WIN News Victoria between 2009 and 2014.