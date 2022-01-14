Rivals Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss are meeting with MPs on a regular basis, but Johnson is not being challenged.

Rivals Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss are meeting with MPs on a regular basis, but Johnson is unchallenged.

Senior Cabinet ministers have been accused of being unfaithful to Prime Minister David Cameron.

As speculation over Boris Johnson’s leadership continues to mount and backbenchers openly debate who should succeed him as Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak met with more than 100 MPs this week, while Liz Truss is said to be having dinner with other Conservative MPs this weekend.

Cabinet ministers insist that they are engaging with MPs as part of their normal duties and deny that they are on manoeuvres.

However, a growing number of senior Conservatives believe that even if Mr Johnson survives the fallout from “partygate,” he faces being forced out if the upcoming elections fail miserably.

This week, the Chancellor met with over 100 Conservative backbenchers to discuss how to ease the cost-of-living squeeze in the face of rising inflation and energy bills.

According to a source close to Mr Sunak, the only topic discussed in the meetings was living standards.

Ministerial colleagues, on the other hand, have accused him of being lukewarm in his support for the Prime Minister, with one telling a newspaper that he was a “prancing pony” with “pretty overt” leadership ambitions.

The Chancellor called for “patience” in a tweet on Wednesday evening, ahead of senior mandarin Sue Gray’s inquiry into the parties.

His comments were “in line with other ministers,” according to an ally, and his trip to Devon, which caused him to miss Prime Minister’s Questions, had been planned for at least three months.

Ms Truss is expected to attend a dinner with other Conservative MPs this weekend, though a source claims it will not be a formal engagement.

“It’s customary for Cabinet ministers to meet with Members of Parliament,” the source continued.

She talks about foreign policy with MPs on a regular basis.”

In recent months, the Foreign Secretary has held “Fizz with Liz” events at the private members’ club 5 Hertford Street.

“The Prime Minister apologised on Wednesday, and he was very clear that mistakes had been made,” she said on Friday, pledging her allegiance to Mr Johnson.

“However, I believe we must consider our overall position as a country, the fact that he has delivered Brexit, that we are recovering from Covid, and that we now have one of the fastest-growing economies in the world.”

