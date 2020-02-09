River Plate boss Gallardo undergoes surgery

BUENOS AIRES, Feb. 6 (Xinhua) — River Plate head coach Marcelo Gallardo is recovering in hospital after surgery to remove a kidney stone, the Buenos Aires club said on Thursday.

The 44-year-old former Argentina midfielder, who has guided River to 11 titles in five years, will remain under observation at the Los Arcos clinic in Buenos Aries for 24 hours, the club said in a Twitter post.

Gallardo was admitted to the clinic on Tuesday with severe abdominal pain and doctors decided to operate after his condition failed to improve with medication.

He will miss River’s visit to Union Santa Fe in the Argentinian Superliga on Sunday.

River currently lead the Superliga standings with 36 points from 18 matches, three points ahead of second-placed Boca Juniors.