‘Riverdale’ Star Lili Reinhart On Coming Out: ‘My Bisexuality Has Been No Secret’

Lili Reinhart opened up about her decision to come out as bisexual and made it clear that her sexual orientation has never been a secret to her loved ones.

In June, the “Riverdale” actress announced via Instagram that she was a bisexual in a post promoting an LGBTQ+ for Black Lives Matter protest in West Hollywood, California. At the time, she received criticism for the timing of her coming out. However, in an interview with Flaunt magazine, Reinhart explained that she has been aware that she was attracted to women from a young age and had long told the people close to her.

“I knew full well that I was attracted to women from a young age. I felt that since I’ve exclusively been in hetero-normative relationships, it would be too easy for any outsider, especially the media, to vilify me and accuse me of faking it to get attention,” Reinhart said.

“That’s not something I wanted to deal with,” she continued. “But to my close friends, and those in my life, my bisexuality has been no secret.”

Meanwhile, weeks before Reinhart revealed that she was bisexual, she and her “Riverdale” co-star Cole Sprouse called it quits. However, an insider believes that their separation will not last.

“Lili and Cole were in a good place when ‘Riverdale’ was shut down due to the coronavirus outbreak, but they isolated separately and distance has never been a good thing for their relationship,” the source said. “When Cole and Lili are around each other often, things are very good. Their relationship is very intimate and affectionate, but things become much more complicated when they’re apart.”

“They know they will likely reconcile once filming resumes,” the source added. “Both aren’t interested in dating other people, just using this time to chill and focus on themselves.”

The exes both faced sexual assault allegations in June. However, the claims drew skepticism as they were said to have happened around the same time and targeted the cast members of the “Riverdale” show, including KJ Apa and Vanessa Morgan.

Reinhart and Sprouse have both denied the accusations.

“Earlier today myself and three other cast mates were falsely accused of sexual offense by anonymous accounts on twitter. I take these accusations very seriously, and will be working with the right teams to get to the root of it,” Sprouse wrote on Twitter.

Reinhart also took to Twitter to address the allegations, writing, “I have always taken sexual assault allegations seriously. But it was proven that this account was created specifically to create false stories about me and my cast. I can’t think of something more twisted than lying about sexual assault.”

Camila Mendes showed support for her co-stars at the time by sending them some love. In a post, she wrote, “it’s incredibly destructive to falsely accuse people of sexual assault.”