RJ Barrett impresses as New York Knicks beat…

RJ Barrett became an unlikely hero the New York Knicks halted the Houston Rockets’ winning streak in Manhattan.

The visitors had won six games in a row until they met the Knicks and Barrett at Madison Square Garden.

The rookie guard equalled his career-high 27 points – including 25 in the first three quarters – as the hosts pulled away to finish with a narrow 125-123 victory over the Rockets.

🙌 @RjBarrett6’s career-high tying 27 PTS pace the @nyknicks in their win vs. HOU. pic.twitter.com/H7G3VjUp7v — NBA (@NBA) March 3, 2020

Elsewhere, the Portland Trail Blazers saw off the Orlando Magic 130-107, the Cleveland Cavaliers suffered a 126-113 defeat to the Utah Jazz and the Memphis Grizzlies eased past the Atlanta Hawks 127-88.

The Chicago Bulls edged out the Dallas Mavericks 109-107 and the Indiana Pacers claimed a 116-111 win over the San Antonio Spurs.

Giannis Antetokounmpo was held to just 13 points as his Eastern Conference-leading Milwaukee Bucks side suffered a 105-89 loss to the in-form Miami Heat, who claimed their third-straight win.