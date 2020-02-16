Road accident kills 4 in southwest India

NEW DELHI, Feb. 15 (Xinhua) — At least four people died and around 14 injured when a bus collided with a stationary truck in India’s southwestern state of Maharashtra on Saturday, a local cop told Xinhua over phone.

The accident occurred in the Mouda area of the state’s Nagpur district.

Local Police Inspector Madhukar Gite said the accident occurred at around 5:00 a.m. local time when a private 36-seater bus carrying around 32 people was returning from a wedding function and heading to Nagpur city.

“The dead included two women. Around 14 people with minor injuries were admitted in nearby hospitals, and the rest escaped unhurt,” said Gite.