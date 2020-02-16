Infosurhoy

Road accident kills 4 in southwest India

0
By on News

NEW DELHI, Feb. 15 (Xinhua) — At least four people died and around 14 injured when a bus collided with a stationary truck in India’s southwestern state of Maharashtra on Saturday, a local cop told Xinhua over phone.

The accident occurred in the Mouda area of the state’s Nagpur district.

Local Police Inspector Madhukar Gite said the accident occurred at around 5:00 a.m. local time when a private 36-seater bus carrying around 32 people was returning from a wedding function and heading to Nagpur city.

“The dead included two women. Around 14 people with minor injuries were admitted in nearby hospitals, and the rest escaped unhurt,” said Gite.

Share.

About Author

Related Posts

Leave A Reply