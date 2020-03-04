Road accident kills 7 in northern Kyrgyzstan

BISHKEK, March 4 (Xinhua) — Seven people have died and another six were injured in a road accident in northern Kyrgyzstan, the press service of the country’s Ministry of Emergency Situations reported on Wednesday.

The accident occurred at around 1 a.m. local time Wednesday (1900 GMT Tuesday) on the Bishkek-Osh highway that connects the north and south of the country.

A Mercedes-Benz minivan collided with a Honda subcompact car, the report said.

Rescuers who arrived at the scene helped the injured get out of the vehicles and also pulled out the bodies of the dead. The injured were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, the report said.