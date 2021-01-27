Trending
Road accident leaves 9 killed in western Afghanistan

News

HERAT, Afghanistan, Jan. 27 (Xinhua) — Nine people were killed and two others injured in a wagon-bus collision in Afghanistan’s western Herat province on Wednesday, a local government spokesman said.

The accident happened when a wagon hit head-on into a long-distance bus coming from the opposite direction along a provincial highway in Herat’s Adraskan district at mid-day, spokesman Jilani Farhad told Xinhua.

Those killed, including three women and a child, were passengers aboard the wagon, the official said.

Road mishaps are frequent in the mountainous country and occur mostly due to poor driving or badly maintained roads and vehicles. Enditem

