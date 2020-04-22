Road accidents in Albania drop 25.8 pct in Q1: INSTAT

TIRANA, April 21 (Xinhua) — The number of road accidents in Albania in the first quarter of 2020 dropped by 25.8 percent year-on-year, the National Institute of Statistics (INSTAT) reported on Tuesday.

According to INSTAT, a total of 264 road accidents were registered in Albania in the first quarter compared with 356 reported in the same period in 2019.

In this period, the number of casualties from road accidents is 360, decreasing by 25.5 percents compared to the same period in 2019.

In March, the number of road accidents dropped by 48.8 percent year-on-year.

Since mid-March the Albanian government has imposed nationwide strict regulations in road traffic, including banning all public inter-city transportation, in an effort to tackle the coronavirus outbreak.

Currently citizens and foreign residents living in Albania are asked to apply for an authorization in the government online platform e-albania in order to travel in their vehicles. Enditem