Road mishap claims 14 lives in north India, over 30 injured

NEW DELHI, Feb. 13 (Xinhua) — At least 14 people died and more than 30 injured in a road mishap in India’s northern state of Uttar Pradesh late on Wednesday night, confirmed local Superintendent of Police (SP) Sachindra Patel to Xinhua over phone on Thursday morning.

The accident happened in the state’s Firozabad district at around 11:00 p.m. on Wednesday night when a passenger bus collided with a stationary truck parked on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway.

The bus was said to be moving in a high speed when the mishap occurred.

The dead included the truck driver. Two among the injured were in a serious condition and they were kept on ventilator in a bid to save their lives, added Firozabad SP.

The ill-fated double-decker bus was going from Delhi to the Motihari district of eastern state of Bihar’s. The accident spot is around 170 miles away from Delhi.

The stationary truck was parked by the road side after one of its tyres got punctured, said the local top cop.

According to him, the front portion of the bus was totally damaged.

Those injured were admitted in a nearby government hospital.