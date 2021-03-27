Road mishap kills 5 in India’s Tripura state

NEW DELHI, March 26 (Xinhua) — At least five people died and six others were injured when the vehicle they were travelling rammed into a roadside tree in India’s northeastern state of Tripura on Friday.

According to local media reports, all the victims belonged to the country’s main ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and were returning from an election campaign.

The accident occurred in Nutan Bazar area of the state.

Elections to the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council are slated to be held on April 6. Enditem