Road rule quiz on whether motorcycles are allowed in the hard shoulder confuses drivers

A road rule quiz on whether motorbikes are allowed to ride in the shoulder lane has divided drivers.

The question was shared on Facebook by the Department of Transport and Main Roads in Queensland on Monday.

A graphic showed a four-lane road with traffic moving at 60km/h in both directions.

An orange motorcyclist could be seen zooming up the left shoulder lane.

‘You know your road rules, and now’s your chance to prove it,’ the post read.

‘Is the orange motorcycle rider allowed to ride on the road shoulder of this suburban road?’

In Queensland, motorcyclists can use the road shoulder of suburban roads as long as the speed limit is 90km/h or above.

In this example, the motorcyclist wouldn’t be able to use the lane because the speed limit is 60km/h.

‘You’re allowed to ride a motorbike on the road shoulder—but only if you’re on your open licence and only if you’re on a major road with a speed limit of 90km/h or more,’ a spokesperson for the department said.

‘Edge filtering’s not permitted on local roads like this one to ensure pedestrian safety.’

The question divided the internet and many people believed the move was legal.

‘Now this I’d have no clue about. I always thought that motorbikes were able to pass between cars if they were not in motion, but even that I’m not sure about?’ one person asked.

‘Yes he can but when is there not a pushbike in the lanes?’ another confused motorist asked.

The Department was quick to diffuse arguments that erupted over the post and said it was ‘an opportunity to make sure we’re all on the same page’.

‘We share the road between every one of us and we rely on one another to keep us safe.’