Road rules quiz on who has right of way at four stop sign intersection baffles motorists

A quiz asking who has right of way at a confusing intersection has left drivers arguing over the correct answer.

Transport NSW asked motorists for the order in which four drivers should enter a crossroads where all four drivers are facing a stop sign.

The quiz comes with a picture on the organisation’s Facebook page showing four cars, labelled A to D, each stopped at the intersection.

The question asks: ‘if each vehicle arrives at the same time what order from A to D do you think each person is permitted to go?’

NSW Road Safety admits an ‘intersection where the four entry points are all marked with stop signs is very rare’.

But it says interest from motorists on what to do in this situation has prompted its post.

NSW Transport has yet to post an answer to the quiz and one can’t be found in either the NSW Road Users’ Handbook or the Road Rules 2014 on the NSW legislation site.

Both contain only the most general rules.

‘A STOP sign or a STOP line means you must give way to all vehicles travelling in, entering or approaching the intersection, whether vehicles are turning left or right, or going straight ahead’ states the Handbook.

It also says that when turning, drivers turning to the right must give way to those turning left.

The lack of clarity from NSW Transport hasn’t stopped keen Facebook users from giving a variety of responses.

So far the consensus seems to be DABC.

Facebook user Vini Engel wrote: ‘Cars going straight have priority but since D is on the right of A then D goes first then A goes. Then B is turning off the street to the right, leaving the street takes precedence over entering it.’

Another user Paul Beudekar agrees: ‘DABC if all waiting their turn.…’

This is because car A must give way to car D as car D is to its right. In terms of B and C, those travelling straight always have right of way.

Others have settled for CDAB, for example Facebook user Warren Clark.

‘Vehicles going straight ahead have right of way so the order would be D A B C, but C could turn whilst D or A are traveling through intersection… D C A B.’

However, this is a practical situation rather than one based on the road rules.

While many of the large number of posts have taken a crack at the answer, others suggest if the situation happened in reality it could lead to problems.

One wrote: ‘who ever allowed that intersection to happen, should be sacked instantly, and checked for insanity, and be liable for all accidents there’

Another commented: ‘I really hope there is a tow company and ambulance station at that intersection cause they would be very busy’.

A few of those commenting on Facebook have come across the intersections in person.

Nathan Moles wrote: ‘There is one near where I live and no one knows how to use it properly sometimes it’s like a Mexican standoff.’

And Fiona Romanin posted: ‘Whoever thinks they’re rare hasn’t driven around Newcastle.’

Transport NSW have been approached for comment but they’ve yet to indicate when the answer to the quiz will be posted on the NSW Road Safety Facebook page.