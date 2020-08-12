Roadside bomb blast kills 3 soldiers in SW Yemen

ADEN, Yemen, Aug. 12 (Xinhua) — At least three pro-government Yemeni soldiers were killed on Wednesday in an explosion caused by a roadside bomb in the country’s southwestern province of Taiz, a government official told Xinhua.

The local government source said on condition of anonymity that “an Improvised Explosive Device(IED) attached previously to a military vehicle exploded near the local authority building in Taiz province.”

The IED explosion destroyed the military vehicle, leaving three soldiers killed and a number of others injured at the scene, the source said.

He confirmed that “initial investigations revealed that the IED explosion was apparently planned to target a senior official of Taiz’s local authority.”

No group has claimed responsibility for the roadside bombing yet, although the Yemeni government sources believed “elements linked to terror groups might be behind such attacks.”

The Yemeni government forces, backed by the Saudi-led coalition, have been locked in clashes with the Iran-allied Houthi militia in the north, east and west parts of Taiz Province since April 2015.

Yemen has been mired into a civil war since late 2014, when Shiite Houthi militia overran much of the country and seized all northern provinces, including the capital Sanaa. Enditem